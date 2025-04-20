Triple H Comments On Lex Luger’s Hall of Fame Induction

Triple H has commented on Lex Luger’s inspirational Hall of Fame induction.

The former WCW Champion had lost all mobility in his body at one point and was having trouble doing even the most basic tasks. His health has improved a lot over the last few months working with DDP Yoga, however.

The Game talked about all the inductions during the WrestleMania 41 night 1 press conference. While discussing Lex, he first joked about how he told Luger that he watched him as a kid before the ceremony. Though Triple H later also acknowledged DDP’s work with the wrestling legend, because of which he was able to deliver his full speech standing up:

“Lex Luger, well-deserved into the Hall of Fame. I said it to Lex last night when I saw him and realized it’s probably one of the worst things you could tell another wrestler. I [said], ‘I watched you when I was a kid, I thought you were great.’ I realized it after I said it. But to see his turnaround in life, to see what Diamond Dallas Page has done for so many people, and to have Lex be a part of that, to be able to stand up out of his wheelchair. I don’t know how long he spoke, 10 minutes or so, but to be able to stand there for that length of time was just inspirational to see.”

Apart from this Triple H also discussed WWE’s surprise acquisition of AAA that was announced on Saturday and claimed that they’ll be looking to preserve the style of Lucha Libre the company represents.

