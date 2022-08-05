Details on Impact Changing Locations for Two Upcoming PPV Events

Impact Wrestling recently announced the locations for two of their biggest shows of the year, Bound For Glory and Victory Road.

Bound For Glory will be taking place in Albany New York on Friday October 7th, the very first time the promotion has run a major pay-per-view on a Friday in their long history. However, this was not the show’s original setting. Originally Bound For Glory was set for the next night, October 8th, in Danbury Connecticut.

According to Fightful, the change occurred due to WWE holding their Extreme Rules premium live event on Saturday the 8th, and Impact didn’t want to run against them on the same night so they changed dates. The venue in Danbury was not available on Friday though, so Albany became the show’s location.

Meanwhile…Victory Road will be taking place on September 23rd from Skyway Studios in Nashville Tennessee, which was Impact’s home-base during the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak. Fightful also has a report regarding this show, as Nashville was not the original host city.

According to this second report Victory Road was originally going to take place in Philadelphia. At this time…it is unknown why Impact decided to change this show’s location and venue.

You can find full ticket details for both shows here.