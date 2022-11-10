Details on ‘Convoluted’ Idea That WWE Had to Take One of Roman Reigns’ Titles Off Him

Roman Reigns has been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since WrestleMania 38 when he beat Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE and Universal Championships. He signed a new deal shortly after this that started his part-time schedule.

Manny fans expected to see Reigns drop one of his titles to Drew McIntyre when they met in the main event of the Clash at the Castle event, the first major PPV event in the UK since 1992 as it had been built around this expectation. That didn’t happen as Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over McIntyre.

Leading up to the event, there was talk of WWE considering taking at least one of Roman’s titles off him, but it was revealed WWE decided to stick with its long-term plan with Reigns as a top guy. As a result, they went with that direction instead of going for the big pop that McIntyre would’ve received from the fans there live for a title win.

The Idea

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport shared a ‘convoluted’ idea for McIntyre to win one of the belts at the show.

“The only thing they could think of was with Austin Theory. He was going to somehow make it known that he was only cashing in for one of the belts. Therefore, it became a triple threat, and Tyson Fury stopped him like he did, and Drew would then would take one of the titles. For whatever reason, that didn’t work, and it sounds really convoluted. I don’t know how you’re gonna pull it off on TV.”

This past Saturday at Crown Jewel, Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Title over Logan Paul.