Details on How Triple H Originally Felt About Judgment Day

Paul Levesque (Triple H) wasn’t always on board with Judgment Day as he reportedly “changed his mind” about pushing a particular WWE act since he took over main roster creative from Vince McMahon.

WrestleVotes discussed Levesque’s current perception of the group while doing an interview with GiveMeSport. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio make up the current group after kicking out Edge, the original leader, weeks ago.

Triple H Changed His Mind

“I know back in late July or early August, whenever this whole shift happened, from what I was told Hunter wasn’t really cool with Judgment Day. Not personally, but he just didn’t like the idea. But since he’s grown behind it, I think that they’re going to be around for longer than anticipated.”

The group has since Triple H has taken over creative as there is a dynamic between Ripley and Dominik, and now they’re feuding with The OC.

This past Monday night on Raw, the feud was pushed forward as Mia Yim returned to WWE and aligned with the OC as a female equalizer to Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley. It looks like WWE is building to another match between the groups at Survivor Series later this month.