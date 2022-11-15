Details on Late Changes Made to Monday’s WWE Raw

Just because Vince McMahon is no longer running the WWE main roster creative and Triple H is in charge doesn’t mean that plans for weekly television don’t change at all anymore.

This week’s episode of WWE Raw was not immune to change as Fightful Select reports that WWE switched up plans for Dominik Mysterio on the show as he was not initially listed to wrestle on the show.

The Changes

The report stated, “There were several revisions to the lineup. Dominik Mysterio was originally not scheduled to wrestle. Rollins vs. Balor was made a United States Title match, and Elias & Riddle vs. Alpha Academy was set for the show.”

Mysterio is still going strong with the Judgment Day stable, and all signs might point toward a WrestleMania 39 with his father, Rey Mysterio, who is currently out of action with an injury.

Also on this show, Mia Yim got a new entrance song and nickname. Fightful’s report also noted that “Michin,” her new nickname, which means “crazy’ in Korean, will be used from time to time and the company will also refer to her as Michin, but the working plan is for Mia Yim to still be used moving forward.

Yim is still finding her footing after returning to WWE recently after being away following her departure alongside several other stars that were released in 2021.