Details on Triple H’s Talent Meeting at WWE Raw

Triple H is leading up creative in WWE in place of Vince McMahon, who resigned from the company last Friday and is already talking to talent about the expected changes they can expect.

This move comes days after it was also announced he was the new EVP of Talent Relations.

Fightful Select reports Triple H spoke at a talent meeting before Monday’s episode of Raw. Talent they spoke with “said that the meeting went really well, and there was a lot of optimism surrounding the change in creative from others in the company.”

Triple H led the meeting and promised them transparency that some don’t feel has existed under the previous regime. He said that he wants open lines of communication between himself and talent.

The report noted, “Talent waiting for hours for the opportunity to maybe speak to Vince McMahon had become commonplace in recent years, with face time with him dwindling.”

Triple H said that he wants work to be fun. The general consensus has been positive regarding the meeting.

Monday’s WWE Raw was the first event that Triple H was in charge of creative.