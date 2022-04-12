Details on WWE’s Internal Ranking of Talent on Raw & SmackDown

With WrestleMania 38 in the history books, we look ahead to what’s next for WWE‘s top Superstars.

As WWE’s creative team formulates plans for upcoming feuds, they use a “depth chart” that ranks specific performers. Information obtained by PWInsider reveals the current standing of the top babyfaces and heels on the Raw and SmackDown brands.

This latest information only pertains to the men’s singles divisions, but still provides a unique look at how certain performers will be positioned in the coming months.

It’s worth noting that Roman Reigns is only included on the SmackDown side, even though he holds the top title on Raw as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. WWE is reportedly still in the process of deciding how the unification scenario will play out.

Raw

Here’s a look at the depth-chart for Raw:

Babyfaces

Bobby Lashley Cody Rhodes AJ Styles

Heels

Seth Rollins Kevin Owens Edge Damian Priest

Other top stars on Raw include Randy Orton (Raw tag team champion with Riddle), The Miz, United States Champion Finn Balor and Rey Mysteiro.

SmackDown

Heels

Roman Reigns

Babyfaces

Drew McIntyre

Intercontinental Champion Ricochet was listed as a top babyface on the SmackDown roster on another recent booking sheet.

Other top stars on SmackDown include Big E (injured), Sami Zayn, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura and Gunther.