WWE Undecided On Plans For Unified World Title

Roman Reigns became the Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Though it appears that WWE is as clueless as the fans when it comes to handling the unified titles.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast recently talked about the Head Of The Table. His sources suggest that WWE has not yet decided on how this thing will play out:

“I don’t think they’ve decided if he’s going to be on Raw every week or every other week. It hasn’t been set yet. They’re working all this out right now on how they’re going to play this out.”

Roman Reigns’ appearances on the post Mania episodes of Raw and SmackDown didn’t make things any clearer regarding his title reign.

In the meantime, The Usos are headed to Detroit for this Monday’s episode of Raw. The current SmackDown tag team champions intend to win the Raw tag team titles from RK-Bro to unify them both as well.

We will probably get a better idea of WWE’s plans at the show. It would be interesting to see if Reigns makes an appearance at the episode as well.

How do you feel about WWE unifying the world championships? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.