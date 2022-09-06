Dominik Mysterio Joins Judgment Day, Will Face Edge Next Week on Raw

Dominik Mysterio has joined The Judgment Day just days after turning on Edge and his father Rey Mysterio at WWE Clash at the Castle. On Monday’s episode Raw, he aided the group as they attacked Edge.

The show opened with Edge doing a promo where he called out Dominik, but Rey answered the callout instead to ask Edge not to hurt his son. The WWE Hall Of Famer called him out again after stating Dominik is old enough to answer for his own actions.

Rhea Ripley came out next to say that she had made Dominik a man, and then the son of the former WWE champion walked out to stand with Ripley. Rey left the ring as he said he could not be a part of what was about to happen. Although he asked Dominik to look at him and to apologize to Edge, Dominik refused.

As Dominik and Ripley walked towards the ring, Finn Balor and Damian Priest of Judgment Day attacked Edge. Dominik handed Balor a chair, and Balor hit a Coup de Grace.

Judgment Day Attacks

Dominik Mysterio

Dominik then posed with The Judgment Day as Rey returned to check on Edge. According to the announcers, Edge had been taken to a medical facility following the attack.

Dominik turned heel this past Saturday at Clash at the Castle by attacking Edge and Rey following their tag team bout against Priest and Balor.