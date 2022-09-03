Dominik Mysterio Turns on His Father at WWE Clash at the Castle

Dominik Mysterio is now a heel following an attack on his father, Rey Mysterio.

Edge and Rey vs. Judgment Day (Damian Priest and Finn Balor) was booked in a tag team match at the Clash at the Castle event from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The finish saw Dominik trip Balor, and Rey hit the 619, then Edge him with the spear for the win. Post-match, Dominik kicked Edge in the nuts and then clotheslined his father. Dominik took off his shirt and walked to the back with fans booing him.

The Heel Turn

WWE has been building to his moment for several weeks at Rhea Ripley, Balor, and Priest have been trying to recruit Dominik to join them. Ripley even wore the famous I’m Your Papi t-shirt made famous by the late great Eddie Guerrero. WWE also teased tension between Edge and Dom.

The father and son previously discussed in interviews how they didn’t want to feud together. That has obviously changed.

Dominik has been paired with his father on WWE television since 2020, where they found success and were former Tag Team Champions.