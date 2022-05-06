Drew McIntyre Discusses His Frustration With WWE Creative In 2021

Despite being one of WWE’s top stars, Drew McIntyre dealt with frustration regarding some of his creative in 2021.

He found himself in an odd place last year as WWE went from holding empty ThunderDome shows to right back in front of live fans. He had a hard time navigating himself through what he called not so interesting storylines.

“It got to a point where things went off track, in my opinion a little bit,” McIntyre told New York Newsday. “And it was hard to tell, without the live fans there, if it would have been okay. Right about the time where I fought Lashley a couple of times, I was telling these interesting—or, not so interesting—Scottish stories. That period maybe was not one of my favorites. But, hey, send me a challenge and I’m going to try and pull it off.”

McIntyre stated there was a period where he felt it wasn’t working right and pointed out how he got a mixed reaction during a promo segment at Money in the Bank.

“I would not do something that I’m convinced is not going to work, unless I’m told by the man himself [WWE chairman Vince McMahon], ‘You’re doing this,’ — which, he’s not going to do,” proclaimed McIntyre. “A lot of people would just take the paper and complain privately to people in the locker room, perhaps, or to themselves, and then, maybe down the line if they’re not with the company anymore, in interviews, rather than trying to work together with the creative writer you’re with and saying, ‘It doesn’t feel like me.’ And if you really feel strongly about it, go to the boss himself. I know a lot of people are intimidated to go to Mr. McMahon. But, in the end, he’s the boss of the company where you work.”

He said in an office if you get a promotion or have a question you would go to the manager of the office. In their world, they got to Vince McMahon who has the final say. McIntyre said that McMahon has an open door and will listen to what you think because he wants the best show possible.