Drew McIntyre No Longer Working This Weekend’s WWE Live Events Due To Back Soreness

Top WWE superstar Drew McIntyre will no longer be working this weekend’s live events.

According to ProWrestling.net the Scottish Warrior is dealing with some lower back soreness and was given the weekend off to properly recover. He is not expected to miss any weekly television, and is still slotted in to challenge Roman Reigns at the September 3rd Clash at the Castle premium live event.

McIntyre hasn’t clashed with Reigns since their Survivor Series 2020 champion vs champion showdown, which Reigns won after McIntyre passed out from the guillotine choke. Prior to that the two feuded at WrestleMania 35, but in that scenario the roles were reversed and McIntyre played the heel.

This past week’s SmackDown McIntyre teamed up with Madcap Moss to defeat Reigns’ cousins, The Usos, in tag team action. The match was made after the Usos attacked McIntyre during a promo segment at the top of the show, a segment that also featured Scarlett Bordeaux, who warned the Usos that Karrion Kross had Roman Reigns in his sights.

We’ll keep you updated on McIntyre’s condition.