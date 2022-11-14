Drew McIntyre Praised for Being a Workhorse in WWE

Drew McIntyre has been pushed as a top star in WWE for the last few years because of his passion for the business and putting in the work. Throughout his career with the company, he has won various titles.

McIntyre’s hectic schedule has also earned him props from his co-workers as well. The former WWE Champion beat Karrion Kross in a singles match at the Crown Jewel event and did so after a busy schedule and working with an illness.

Mcintyre had to overcome outside interference by Scarlett in the bout to be victorious.

Drew McIntyre’s Praise

According to PW Insider, there are a few people in WWE praising McIntyre for his commitment to the company as he went from The United States to Germany and Switzerland for house shows, then went to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel before traveling to India to film what was described as a “movie role” the company set up with Sony, then flew right back to the United States to work the SmackDown show and this past weekend’s live events.

McIntyre has aligned with The Brawling Brutes and will likely face The Bloodline at the WWE Survivor Series on November 26th.