Drew McIntyre Pulled From Title Match on Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre has revealed that e is not medically qualified to compete at this week’s WWE SmackDown.

The former WWE Champion was slated to team with Sheamus to challenge the winners of the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match on tonight’s Raw between The Usos and Matt Riddle & Elias this Friday night on SmackDown.

The Announcement

He promised to return soon because he doesn’t like missing shows. However, he didn’t provide any specifics as to what the exact issue is. McIntyre wrote the following:

“Unfortunately I am medically disqualified to compete this Friday on #Smackdown. I don’t like to miss any shows as everybody knows but I promise I’ll be back soon.”

His last televised match was at Survivor Series in the Men’s WarGames match when the Bloodline (Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn & Solo Sikoa) defeated McIntyre, Kevin Owens & The Brawling Brutes (Butch, Ridge Holland & Sheamus). His last match happened on November 27 in a six-man tag team match at a house show.

Shayna Baszler (w/Ronda Rousey) vs. Shotzi (w/Raquel Rodriguez) and Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration is still advertised for this week’s SmackDown from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

We wish the best to McIntyre and hope to see him back in the ring soon.