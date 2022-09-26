Drew McIntyre Pulled from WWE Live Event over Food Poisoning

Drew McIntyre won’t be competing for the time being after contracting food poisoning last week.

PW Insider’s Mike Johnson reports that WWE made the decision to pull McIntyre from the Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Stockton, California.

Before being pulled, the two-time former WWE Champion was scheduled to team with the New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods against The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

In his place, Braun Strowman teamed with the New Day in a winning effort, which also marked Strowman’s first WWE Live event since returning to the promotion earlier this month.

SmackDown

McIntyre didn’t make it to the weekend WWE Live events, but he did appear on SmackDown on FOX.

In his report, Johnson added that under the weather during the SmackDown taping, and required IV treatment in order to help him get through the show.

SmackDown saw McIntyre be attacked by Karrion Kross, as part of the build towards their Strap match at WWE Extreme Rules.

WWE Extreme Rules 2022 will take place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on October 8.

McIntyre Vs. Kross

There has been no comment on whether McIntyre Vs. Kross will be delayed due to this recent food poisoning.

The two have been feuding since Kross’ return to the promotion in July, following his releases from the company in November 2021.

Kross was also ringside for McIntyre’s Clash at the Castle match earlier this month, where the Scottish Warrior came up short against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.