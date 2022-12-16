Drew McIntyre On Vince McMahon’s Original Plans For 3MB

Drew McIntyre‘s career in WWE started off on a high note. Vince McMahon himself hailed him as ‘The Chosen One’ and he looked all set to be the next star of the company. Things didn’t go as planned however and after the initial run, McIntyre slowly descended into the card until he reached the very bottom as part of the 3MB stable.

Though, according to the former WWE Champion himself, his inclusion in 3MB wasn’t meant to be a demotion and instead it was an effort from Vince McMahon to bring some personality out of him.

The WWE star was recently interviewed by Faction 919 where he talked about the different stages and milestones of his career. Speaking about his time in 3MB, Drew mentioned how there were many names suggested for the group but Vince chose him and Jinder Mahal to accompany Heath Slater:

“Vince McMahon looked at the ideas and went ‘these are kind of the obvious ones’ but he doesn’t think like everybody else.” said Drew McIntyre, “He went ‘No, no, I wanna see Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal.’ The two most serious guys, serious characters who have not shown anything but being serious.

Because he wants to see what we’ve got and gave us the opportunity [for] our personalities to shine a little more. In WWE, you can’t just be the same forever. It gets boring. You can’t just be angry all the time. Even when you’re winning titles. I was winning titles and just scowling all the time, for some reason, because I just wasn’t relaxed. I felt like I had to be that badass all the time.”

‘He Was Trying To Bring Something Out Of Us’: Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre recalled that he was plagued by personal issues at the time and wasn’t fit to be put in the top position in the company. He revealed that there were bigger plans in place for 3MB that couldn’t materialize because he got injured:

“He was trying to bring something out of us while at the same time couldn’t trust us in a prominent role. But [thought] ‘Okay, let’s see if these guys can come out of their shell a little bit more with Heath’ and that’s why 3MB was put together.

I had a broken wrist at the time, didn’t realize I needed surgery. So he did have bigger plans than ended up materializing, but six weeks after we formed, I had to get wrist surgery. I couldn’t touch anyone for about six months. So that kind of put the 3MB in the ground before we even started.”

You can check out Drew McIntyre’s full interview below: