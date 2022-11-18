Drew McIntyre Believes Tyson Fury is “Custom Fit” for WWE

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has aligned with his old friend Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes in their battle against The Bloodline leading into WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

The Bloodline brutally attacked Sheamus on a recent edition of the blue brand and sent him to a “local medical facility” (hospital). The Celtic Warrior returned last week and helped The Brawling Brutes against Roman Reigns, The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

As of now, there has not been a men’s WarGames match announced for the premium live event on November 26th. It seems likely that it will be the Brutes versus Bloodline at Survivor Series in a WarGames match.

Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Drew McIntyre still need one more superstar on their team if it does turn into a WarGames match. McIntyre sang a tune with boxer Tyson Fury after his loss to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle and perhaps he could be the final member of the squad for WarGames.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Drew said that he’d love to see Tyson Fury in WWE one day. McIntyre added that Tyson would fight in the company after he decides to hang up his boxing gloves.

Oh, a hundred percent [Fury is perfect for WWE]. Tyson and I go from arguing with each other on social media to singing with each other in Cardiff to make sure the fans go home happy, no matter how I felt personally in the moment.



You’ve gotta sometimes swallow your pride and make sure the fans are happy. But Tyson gets it, he’s an entertainer, he’s top of his field, and when he chooses to hang up the boxing gloves, he’s very much custom fit for WWE.

