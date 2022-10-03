Drew McIntyre Was Concerned Fans Would Riot After WWE Clash at the Castle Headliner

Drew McIntyre faced off against Roman Reigns at the WWE Clash at the Castle event for the Undisputed Universal Championship in Cardiff, Wales.

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut and helped Reigns win the match. This surprised some fans as many felt the event was built around McIntyre winning the title in the stadium.

While speaking with My San Antonio, McIntyre said he was happy with the atmosphere that fans generated but admitted he was concerned that fans would riot after the match because of the finish.

McIntyre Opens up on his Concern

“But they [fans] were 100 percent for me and against Roman and the atmosphere was great. I even asked Roman afterwards – because he has been a part of these matches with big crowds – have you heard anything like that, and he said ‘No.’ You’d be hard-pressed to find a crowd that was that loud consistently throughout, especially our match. It was a World Cup soccer match the way they were shouting — the way they were singing their songs and chanting ‘F-U Roman’ the entire time. And they were not happy with that finish. I was generally concerned about rioting.”

McIntyre will battle Karrion Kross in a strap match at Saturday’s Extreme Rules event. Reigns will defend his title against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel next month.