Drew McIntyre Just Used a WWE ‘Banned’ Term on Raw Many Times

In the wake of Vince McMahon‘s retirement, there have been sweeping changes throughout WWE.

Not only has there been a change of management, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan now running things as co-CEOs, but the roster has also changed.

WWE’s new Head of Talent Relations Paul ‘Triple H‘ Levesque has brought back several Superstars released by the previous administration, and WWE went back on another old rule on this week’s Raw.

McIntyre on Raw

During this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw, Drew McIntyre made a rare appearance on the red brand, in order to scout possible opponents.

McIntyre spoke about Ciampa, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles as possible opponents for the night before being interrupted by Kevin Owens.

During a back-and-forth promo segment between the two, McIntyre used the term ‘wrestle’ which had been banned by the WWE’s previous regime.

“We’re wrestlers in a wrestling ring. Let’s just freakin’ wrestle!” Drew McIntyre to Kevin Owens on this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw.

McIntyre would defeat Owens by disqualification after being attacked by The Usos during their match.

Post-match, the two-time former WWE Champion would fight back against the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions but would take a stunner from Owens.

Undoing the Ban

McIntyre use of the term wrestling was a shock to some, but WWE has made an effort to use some of the previously banned terms.

At Summerslam 2022, Paul Heyman received an F5 from Brock Lesnar, and on the following SmackDown, Roman Reigns said his special counsel was being treated at a hospital.

Traditionally, WWE has banned the use of the term ‘hospital’ instead favoring the more vague ‘local medical facility.’

WWE’s reasoning was that saying a Superstar was at a local hospital would lead to fans visiting nearby hospitals hoping to meet the wrestler.