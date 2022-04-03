Drew McIntyre’s Special WrestleMania Entrance Was Apparently Cut

It seems that there was a special entrance planned for Drew McIntyre on WrestleMania 38 Saturday that was apparently cut.

Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin competed in the second match on Night 1 on WrestleMania 38. During the match, McIntyre became the first person to ever kick out of Corbin’s End of Days finishing maneuver. This was yet another big moment for McIntyre who competed for the WWE Championship at the last two WrestleMania events. One of the biggest parts of making WrestleMania ‘stupendous’ is the unique entrances that superstars have.

On WrestleMania Saturday, we saw special entrances for Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, and Cody Rhodes. However, apparently, there was also a special entrance planned for Drew McIntyre.

On Instagram, Mike J Wilson, posted a photo of a bunch of Kilted Warriors backstage. According to the caption of the post, they were supposed to be a part of a special entrance for Drew McIntyre that was canceled.