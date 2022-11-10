Dustin Rhodes Gives Update on AEW Status After Retirement Tease

Dustin Rhodes will be staying with AEW for at least the next year despite recently teasing an exit from wrestling.

The former Goldust has been one of AEW’s longest-tenured stars, joining in early 2019 but has made fewer appearances in the ring in recent years.

Rhodes’ most recent match for AEW saw him challenge then-ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli on the August 24, episode of Rampage.

Rhodes’ Contract

Last month, Rhodes seemingly teased his retirement, saying he will have to do “heavy thinking” about his future and that “time comes for us all.”

Speaking this week on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast, Rhodes gave an update on his status with the promotion.

“I still have a year under contract, a little less than a year, and I’m gonna try to do the best I can and entertain as much as I can because I still love it and am pretty passionate about it.” Dustin Rhodes.

In addition to being an on-screen performer, Rhodes also works as a trainer and coach for the company and has been praised for his efforts.

Retirement?

The former WWE Superstar had a lot of people believing his time was up with his post last month.

Addressing his health issues and possible retirement, Rhodes said he is doing much better now but realizes his time in the ring will be over soon.

“Knee is great. I’m feeling good. I’m ready to go back. I’ll be back very very soon, probably two weeks. Right now, I feel good.

“I am getting older and that kind of weighs on my mind a little bit… I’m getting older, they’re getting younger and faster. I know my time is short.”

