Dwight Howard Reveals What Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Told Him At WWE Tryouts

NBA star Dwight Howard may have a future inside the squared circle. The 8-time All Star and 2020 NBA Champion attended WWE‘s latest round of open tryouts, which took place this summer in Nashville during SummerSlam weekend.

Howard’s work at the tryouts garnered both him and WWE some great attention, as the promos Howard cut circulated online and had fanbases in wrestling and basketball talking about his potential as a WWE superstar.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque raved about Howard’s performance in Nashville. As the head of WWE’s talent relations division, Triple H said Howard could follow in the footsteps of Logan Paul and Bad Bunny if he’s really serious about making the jump into the world of pro wrestling.

Howard Thinks He’d Excel In WWE

Howard recently appeared on the “All The Smoke” program to discuss his work at the WWE tryouts, where he tells the show hosts that he’s always had an affinity for professional wrestling.

“My whole life growing up as a kid, me and my brother wrestled,” he said. “I played around acting like I was the Hulk, you know what I’m saying? And then, my nickname is Randy Savage so that’ll tell right there how much I love wrestling. Randy Savage, that was my sh*t so, why not? I really enjoy the crowd, I enjoy entertaining people, I enjoy the fans and stuff like that and the atmosphere is crazy.”

“I would definitely enjoy being a real wrestler like that.” – Dwight Howard

He later reveals that Triple H and his wife, co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, were very complimentary of the promos he was cutting in Nashville.

“I went to SummerSlam this summer and I got a chance to do some promos for wrestling and Triple H and Stephanie McMahon was there. She had just became the new CEO of WWE and I did my promo and they was like, ‘Man, that was the best promo of the whole tryout and do you really wanna wrestle?’

Triple H Says WWE Would Sign Dwight Howard