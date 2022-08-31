Eddie Kingston Has a Match for AEW All Out – Won’t Face Sammy Guevara

This weekend, AEW will present its annual All Out Pay Per View from the Now Arena, in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Nine matches have been confirmed for the main card, including the finals of the AEW Trios Tag Title Tournament, and a fatal-four-way for the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship.

While not confirmed, it is expected that AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley will face CM Punk in the show’s main event.

Kingston Gets a Match

In addition to the main card, AEW All Out 2022 will feature a Zero Hour pre-show before the Pay Per View gets started.

On Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the Zero Hour event, which will be free to view for fans, and that it will feature Eddie Kingston taking on Tomohiro Ishii.

Khan hyped up the match as a rematch of their bout from Capital Collison in May this year.

At that NJPW event, Ishii got the win after a hard-hitting 16-minute match with Kingston.

At #AEWAllOut, Zero Hour returns to @NOW_Arena live at

7pm ET/6pm CT/5pm MT/4pm PT

FREE before the ALL OUT ppv feed

on Sunday

8pm ET/7pm CT/6pm MT/5pm PT



In a huge rematch from @njpwglobal Capital Collision,

THIS Sunday@AEW ALL OUT: #ZeroHour



Tomohiro Ishii vs Eddie Kingston 2 pic.twitter.com/yU9UNVAMg3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 30, 2022

No Guevara

Kingston Vs. Ishii should be an excellent match on the pre-show, but it is not the match fans were expecting.

It has been reported that Kingston recently completed a suspension, rumored to have lasted two weeks, over an incident with Sammy Guevara.

During a promo, Guevara called Kingston a “fat son of a b***h”, a line that Kingston was not aware of ahead of time.

A segment that would’ve seen the two make the match official was filmed last week but was cut before the show made it to air.