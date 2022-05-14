Eddie Kingston Hopes To Give Back To The Indie Scene That Treated Him So Well

Eddie Kingston wants to give back to the independent scene that treated him so well.

The Mad King recently spoke with Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful about the importance of indie wrestling, stating that while he enjoys making money now in AEW, it was never the reason he got into the business.

“To me, money’s never been a factor because if I did this for money, I would have been out three years in. After getting to twenty dollars to split amongst eight of us.”

Now that Kingston is a regular player in AEW it doesn’t mean he has forgotten about his roots. He tells Sapp that he’s been giving back to the independents because they kept him fed during harder times, and always took good care of him.

“I like giving back to the independents because for so long I was on the independents and they kept me fed. So I like giving back to certain places trying to book me. I try to do good by the people who did good by me. That’s why you’ll see me at DEFY or then the next thing you’ll know, you’ll see me at Glory Pro and people be like, ‘Why is he at Glory Pro?’ Those dudes are good people to me.”

Aside from DEFY Kingston regularly appeared for AAW and AIW, and names them as two other federations that he will give back to.

“Same thing with AAW and AIW and certain places. I try to go to the people who were good to me and try to give back now. That’s it.”

Kingston has been involved in a months-long feud with former world champion Chris Jericho, and his Jericho Appreciation society faction. After scoring a huge victory over the Demo God at Revolution Kingston would be ganged up on by Jericho and his lackeys, and has reunited with Santana and Ortiz to fend them off.