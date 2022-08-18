Eddie Kingston Lashes Out at CM Punk After AEW Dynamite Dig

On last week’s AEW Dynamite, CM Punk returned to TV after over two months away due to a foot injury.

This week, Punk said that he and Jon Moxley would unify the AEW World Championships at All Out, but Moxley later convinced Punk to have the match next week.

This will mark Punk’s first match since the June 1, edition of AEW Dynamite when he and FTR defeated the Gunn Club and Max Caster

Kingston Hits Back

During his promo on this week’s Dynamite, Punk made reference to WWE and also took aim at some of the AEW wrestlers.

One name Punk mentioned was Eddie Kingston, calling him the third best Eddie he’s stepped in the ring with and the second best Kingston.

The first comment likely is in reference to Eddie Guerrero, who Punk faced early in his career, but it’s unclear who the other Eddie is.

The second best Kingston line is presumably a nod to Kofi Kingston, who Punk teamed with in WWE in 2008.

Responding on Twitter, Eddie Kingston didn’t hold back.

Of course the cunt says shit when I'm not there. — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) August 18, 2022

Punk and Kingston

Kingston’s comment stems from reported real-life beef that the ‘Mad King’ has with the reigning AEW World Champion.

Last November, it was reported that Kingston despised Punk from their days in IWA-Mid South, where Punk called Kingston and his tag-team partner at the time Blackjack Marciano, fat, lazy, and unsafe.

Marciano had injured Delirious during a match, and an irate Punk “buried them nonstop” according to a source who was with the promotion at the time.