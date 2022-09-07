Eddie Kingston Names Several AEW Stars He Doesn’t Like

Eddie Kingston is not shy about letting it be known which fellow All Elite Wrestling (AEW) stars he doesn’t like.

Kingston was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, and actually revealed several people within the company he legitimately doesn’t like.

He commented on how fans think a lot of what he does and says is a work, but proceeded to confirm he legitimately doesn’t like several of AEW’s top stars.

“People think a lot of the stuff I do is a work or whatever they want to call it right? Everybody likes to use insider terms. Everybody loves to be in the know and all the dirt sheets and all that stuff, right? I’ll give it to you plain and simple.

“I don’t like Jericho. I don’t like Bryan. I don’t like Claudio. I don’t like Punk. Those are the people I don’t like in this company. There’s nothing you can say or do or tell me that makes them different to me.”

Eddie Kingston & Chris Jericho

Kingston was pressed on why he doesn’t like those stars, but was reluctant to give any insight. He prefers to keep some things behind the curtain, unlike others who he says gets things leaked out to the media.

“I’m gonna keep that to myself because people don’t need to know inside baseball. No offense to the fans, but the curtain doesn’t have to be getting pushed back all the time.

“Look at the people who let stuff leak out. They need it leaked out so they can have interest in them. I don’t need anything leaked out about me for the people to relate to me, to like me, to hate me, whatever you want.”

There seems to be quite a bit of turmoil backstage within AEW at the moment. Kingston has had his fair share of issues backstage, and now with the ongoing situation between CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks, it will be interesting to see how this affects the company overall moving forward.

Quotes via WrestlingNewsCo