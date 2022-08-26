Watch: Unaired Sammy Guevara Segment That Led To Altercation With Eddie Kingston

Story broke out yesterday that Eddie Kingston had been suspended from AEW after a real-life altercation with Sammy Guevara.

The cause of this shoot confrontation was a promo the former TNT champion cut during a Rampage taping on August 10. Sammy used some derogatory remarks in the promo that Kingston wasn’t aware of.

The company chose not to air the segment on TV after the altercation. A video of the unaired segment has now emerged, which you can check out below:

Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston React

Reports have since revealed that Eddie Kingston has already completed his suspension and he is expected back on AEW programming next week.

Both Kingston and Sammy Guevara have also released statements on the matter. The Mad King admitted that he was wrong for being unprofessional.

Guevara on the other hand, blamed Kingston for not communicating things properly. He claimed that the fellow AEW star needs to do some kind of anger management because this isn’t the first time he has gotten out of control.

Sammy was originally expected to lose the match against Eddie Kingston at All Out. The bout is still advertised on social media by the company but it hasn’t been made official on TV. There is no word on who might win if the match does take place.