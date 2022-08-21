Edge Confirms Reports About Judgement Day

WWE star Edge has confirmed the reports that him getting kicked out of The Judgement Day wasn’t the original plan for the group.

The Rated R Superstar recently had an interview with Bleacher Report. He talked about things such as Triple H taking over the creative in the company and more.

Speaking about The Judgment Day, the wrestling veteran claimed that he is having a blast working with the group. He also confirmed that they have had to make some changes into the original plans for the faction:

“So far, I’ve had a blast going to work and getting to do a storyline with Priest and Balor and Rhea [Ripley],” he said. “It was kind of floating there for a little while.

Now, it’s getting a direction and that’s really, really fun.” said Edge, “We had to make some changes due to injuries and stuff like that, and you just have to adapt.”

The Hall of Famer was kicked out of The Judgement Day during the June 6 episode of Raw. It was later reported that some creative differences about the presentation of the group led to this change.

Edge has since started a feud with his former protégés. He is currently set to face Damian Priest in a one-on-one match on Monday’s Raw from Toronto.