Damian Priest Refutes Reports About Edge’s Judgement Day Departure

Damian Priest has refuted a longstanding report about Edge‘s departure from The Judgement Day.

Shortly after WWE Hall Of Famer Edge was kicked out of The Judgement Day when he was attacked by Finn Balor and Priest, reports began to circulate regarding the situation. Given that Edge had formed the faction only a few weeks before, many found it strange he was kicked out so soon.

Initial reports suggest that there were creative differences between Edge and Vince McMahon over the direction of the faction. Edge apparently didn’t want the stable to go the supernatural route.

In an interview with Stephanie Chase of Digital Spy, Priest addressed these rumors, shooting them down as inaccurate.

“I guess I understand why people thought that,” Priest said. “I don’t know where the actual rumor came from that that’s what was planned, because it never was.

“If anything, we had conversations of how we didn’t want that and that included Vince [McMahon] himself, who did not want the group to be supernatural-based. We were all in agreement.

“We did some things that seemed that way, I know I did a thing with lightning one night, and the idea wasn’t about supernatural, but it came off that way and then we immediately went, ‘OK, let’s not revisit that because it came off that way’.”

Currently, Priest and Balor seem to be leading The Judgement Day together. On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Priest actually challenged Edge to a singles bout in two weeks.

This is because RAW will be in Edge’s hometown of Toronto, and Priest said he wants to beat the Hall Of Famer in front of his friends and family. Edge has seemingly aligned himself with The Mysterios against The Judgement Day.

It will be interesting to see what creative direction The Judgment Day goes in now that Triple H has assumed creative control within WWE.