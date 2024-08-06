Watch: Finn Balor Introduces The New Day Judgment Day On (8/5) Raw

The New and improved Judgement Day is here.

The SummerSlam PPV saw the implosion of the old Judgement Day with both Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest getting betrayed by Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor respectively.

- Advertisement -

The big question coming out of the show was about the future of the faction and we got some answers on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw from CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

An angry Damian Priest stormed to the ring during the show and challenged Finn Balor to come out and confront him. Though Balor did not show up.

Priest cut a promo about how he had found a family in Judgement Day before confirming his face turn saying that all the fans were his family now.

- Advertisement -

Finn Balor finally appeared on the Titan Tron. He mentioned how their group was never supposed to have a leader until Damian won the World Title. Balor reminded the former champion that he cost him a world title opportunity last year and said that JD McDonagh will fight Priest on his behalf.

The former Bullet Club leader told Damian Priest that he will let Priest feel safe and comfortable before striking again and said that he won’t be alone. Balor then introduced the world to the new Judgement Day as Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Carlito, and McDonagh all walked into the frame.

The match between McDonagh and Priest took place later in the night with Carlito being at the ringside. The bout ended in a disqualification however, when Balor made a surprise appearance and blindsided Priest.

- Advertisement -

The rest of Balor’s teammates joined him in attacking the former World Champion. This continued until Rhea Ripley’s music hit and she came down to make the save.

Liv and Dominik tried to retreat but Rhea caught Morgan and sent her crashing through the ring post twice. The Mami looked to deliver a Razor’s Edge on Morgan through the announce table but Dom saved her.

Rhea then got back into the ring and delivered a headbutt to McDonagh. Priest followed it up with a South of Heaven and the segment ended with the two stars hugging each other.

With this change, all members of the original Judgement Day led by Adam ‘Edge’ Copeland have left the group.