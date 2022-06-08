Edge Wasn’t Happy With The Judgment Day Change (Report)

It appears Edge was none too pleased with the direction of The Judgment Day.

The seeds had been planted for a new faction led by Edge at WrestleMania 38. Damian Priest cost AJ Styles his match against Edge after interfering.

Eventually, Edge added Rhea Ripley to the group. Finn Balor ended up joining as well on the June 6 episode of WWE Raw but The Judgment Day turned on Edge and took him out of commission.

Edge Opposed Change in Direction

Fightful is reporting that WWE began to go in the direction of turning the faction into something “supernatural.” It’s been said that Edge did not like this idea at all.

WWE ultimately decided to go in this direction shortly before this week’s Raw went on the air.

The report also noted that there were discussions to turn Finn Balor heel before Hell in a Cell. At that point, there hadn’t been any mention of The Judgment Day turning on Edge.

Edge will be a babyface going forward according to PWInsider.