Edge Teases Paige as the Next Member of The Judgement Day

Former WWE Divas Champion Paige could become the next member of The Judgement Day if a recent tease by Edge is to be believed.

The Judgement Day was founded by Edge at WrestleMania 38 where he aligned with Damian Priest and welcomed Rhea Ripley into the faction at WrestleMania Backlash.

On Twitter, Edge shared an image of Paige causing fans to speculate that she will be the next member to join the faction.

Edge also recently shared an image of Ciampa, who is also rumored to be joining The Judgement Day.

Will Paige wrestle again?

A former Divas Champion and the first-ever NXT Women’s Champion, Paige hasn’t wrestled since a WWE Live Event in Uniondale, New York on December 27, 2017.

Paige formally retired from wrestling on the post-WrestleMania 34 Raw on April 9, 2018.

Despite this, Paige has remained with the company in various roles and has said that she’s not yet finished with in-ring competition.

Earlier this year, Paige was trending on Twitter as fans speculated about her involvement in the Women’s Royal Rumble match given the multiple returns associated with the match.

Paige ultimately did not return in the match which was won by the returning Ronda Rousey.