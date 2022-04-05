Elias Returns On WWE Raw With New Look & Name

Elias has made his return to WWE television, but with a totally different look and name. It happened on Monday’s Raw when Kevin Owens was doing a promo about losing to Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 Saturday.

Elias is now going by the name Ezekiel. He shaved his beard, has a new entrance, and is now wearing traditional tights.

He said that he’s not Elias, but rather he is Elias’ younger brother. He said that his name is Ezekiel. Owens said he knows this Elias. Owens said he hates liars, but Ezekiel said that Owens must hate himself because he lied to Austin and got stunned because of it. Owens said he doesn’t like him and never liked him. Owens said he has about 10 seconds to get out of the ring or else. Owens counted down and then left the ring. That was the segment.

A few months ago he was reportedly given new gear but Vince McMahon scrapped the look because he felt that Elias looked too much like “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

Last month it was reported that new vignettes had been filmed for him and the tentative plans were for him to continue being part of the Raw brand in addition to a name change has been pitched.