Top Match Rumored for February’s Elimination Chamber Event

January’s WWE Royal Rumble marks the beginning of the road to WrestleMania 39. The following month, Elimination Chamber returns as a premium live event and will also shape the card for WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Elimination Chamber takes place Saturday, February 18 from Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Bell Centre (formerly known as Molson Centre).

In recent years, we’ve seen WWE hold men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber matches, similar to how the company handles the Royal Rumble, WarGames and other big stipulation events.

WWE has yet to announce any matches for Elimination Chamber, but there’s a rumor going around regarding the Men’s Chamber match.

Men’s Elimination Chamber Match

According to XeroNews, there’s been talk about Gunther‘s Intercontinental Championship being up for grabs in the men’s Elimination Chamber match. The participants would include:

Gunther

Braun Strowman

Ricochet

Santos Escobar

LA Knight

Drew Mcintyre

Gunther has spoken about his intent to restore the prestige of the Intercontinental Championship. He’s done just that with his current reign, which currently stands at 200 days. WWE featuring the IC title in this setting would help this effort.

WWE has several performers from Montreal, including Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Both men have been featured prominently in recent months, especially Zayn and his involvement with the Bloodline. The tension amongst Zayn and the Bloodline has been building, with an explosion seeming inevitable.

If there is a dramatic breakup, Elimination Chamber would be the perfect setting for Zayn to settle his differences with one or more members of Reigns’ faction.