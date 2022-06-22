Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Supports Another Reigns vs. Lesnar Match

Eric Bischoff is actually in favor of WWE and their decision to book Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar yet again.

WWE has received a bit of push back for again booking Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar opposite one another for the World Title. The pairing of Reigns and Lesnar has been made several times already.

The duo have headlined numerous WrestleManias opposite one another, as well as SummerSlams. Now, they’ll rematch yet again at SummerSlam on July 30. It will be their rematch from WrestleMania 38 this past April, where they also headlined.

Recently, former WCW president Eric Bischoff took to his podcast, “83 Weeks” to offer his take on the situation. Bischoff actually supports the booking, and dove a little deeper to explain why.

“I can’t wait to see it. I know they’ve wrestled seven times or whatever it is – seven, eight, 20, whatever. It doesn’t matter. Remember when Brock came back most recently, when it was first announced that Brock was coming back?

“I think it was on 83 Weeks, I said, ‘You know what, it’s not gonna do anything for me. If he’s gonna come back as the same old Brock – the man killer, one dimensional, no promos, go out and eat people and spit them out, go home – it’s not gonna do a thing for me.’

“We’ve seen that guy. A lot of him. This is not that guy. This Brock Lesnar is a completely different Brock Lesnar in many respects. He’s a different character. He’s having more fun when he goes out there. He’s not relying on Paul [Heyman].

“He’s cutting a lot of his own promos. He’s coming to the ring looking and feeling like the Brock Lesnar that I know. I’m not suggested I know him real well, but he’s a farmer cowboy. He’s coming out there with a different vibe.

“So yes, we’ve seen the match before, but we haven’t seen this character before. So let’s just wait and see. I’m not against it. I think it’s awesome.”

Eric Bischoff has been very critical of both WWE and AEW over the years. In fact, his recent critiques of AEW have landed him in hot water with AEW president Tony Khan.

The pair have been exchanging words through the media in recent weeks, as fans have witnessed that relationship go sour in a hurry. As for Bischoff and WWE, Bischoff actually worked for WWE briefly as close back as 2019, however, that only lasted for a few months.

Now, Bischoff is a member of the “Ad Free Shows” network hosting several podcasts and analyzing the professional wrestling world as a former executive and current fan.

Quotes via 411Mania.com