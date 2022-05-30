‘It’s F*cking Bullshit’: Tony Khan Fires Back At Eric Bischoff For Saying CM Punk Is A Financial Flop

Tony Khan has fired back at Eric Bischoff for calling CM Punk ‘the biggest financial flop in wrestling history.’

The Double or Nothing PPV saw AEW finally pulling the trigger on the Straight Edge star. He beat Hangman Page to become the new AEW world champion. After the show, Punk was asked about his very public feud with the former WCW president. Khan, however, took it upon himself to reply to Bischoff and claimed that it’s ‘f*cking bullshit’:

“That’s fucking bullshit.” said Tony Khan, “I can tell — there’s only one person who can attest to that. I don’t what other people — I can only attest to what’s happened here, and in public record, and some of these things are a matter of public record, because of things of freedom of information and stuff. We do have over the years a good amount of financial data in pro wrestling.”

No One Has Made A Bigger Difference: Tony Khan

(via AEW & WWE)

It all started when Eric Bischoff said that AEW needs to stop catering to a specific audience. CM Punk responded by saying that fans should let “bad-take carnies” die in the dark. This is when the former wrestling promoter called out Punk and claimed that he has not been a financial success. Though according to Tony Khan, their new world champion has made a more positive impact than any other star:

“I can tell you, like no one wrestler has ever come in and made a bigger plus-delta financial difference in the history of my company going into, this is the third-year anniversary this week, going into year four no one person has ever made a more positive impact. We just did a record pay-per-view buy. Every PPV we’ve done, he’s done a four PPV cycle now, ever one of them was the record.”

Tony Khan also noted how CM Punk was the guy he put on Rampage when they clashed against SmackDown last year. He mentioned that WWE admitted to their loss in that face off and it’s a ‘matter of record in a f*cking court.’ The AEW Owner said that Punk is ‘the biggest part of financial success’ in the history of his promotion.

You can check out his response below: