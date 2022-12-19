Ethan Page Reveals His Involvement In New Toy Line

“All Ego” Ethan Page is putting his stamp of approval on some All-Stars.

The All Elite Wrestling star recently confirmed his involvement in a new toy line, scheduled to officially launch in the summer of 2023. Outside of his in-ring work, Page runs a popular YouTube channel, showcasing his love for action figures and retro toys. After many ventures of being gifted, purchasing, opening, and reviewing the toys, the “Toy Hunt Vlog” host is now a part owner of a toy line.

As revealed on his Instagram, Page is the official part owner of the Asylum All-Stars toy line. The Asylum Wrestling Store will include figures of the Road Warriors, Earl Hebner, Buff Bagwell, and more. In addition, he confirmed that pre-orders are available now.

“In the toy industry, I have checked many of the boxes, other than one, and that’s making toys, until today,” Page said. “I can happily, you can see the smile on my face, announce that I am officially part owner of a freakin toy line, Asylum All Stars.”

“The pre-order’s already available, by the way. If you want to support Ethan Page in his toy-making endeavors, this is how; go pre-order these brand-new figures. Get the Road Warriors, get Earl Hebner, get Buff Bagwell, and Scott Norton, ‘vicious and delicious.’ Do it. Go pre-order these bad boys.”

Page continued, explaining his ultimate hope for the project. “My goal is to bring as much awareness to this toy line as possible,” he said. “I think it’s a great throwback. It hit me with nostalgia the first time I saw it, so it’s very cool. I’m excited for you guys to see footage of that. I’m excited for you guys to follow me along the journey of helping create toys and having my name attached to wrestling toys that will be brought to the world. I feel the potential is limitless.”