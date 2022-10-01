“Everybody Is Going To Hear Something Real Soon” – Update On The Future Of Dark Side Of The Ring

Dark Side of the Ring has run three seasons on Vice TV and many fans have been wondering about the future of the show now that Tales from the Territories is a prominent show for the network.

The show’s creators, Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, recently discussed what lies ahead for the show on ROH Champion Chris Jericho‘s “Talk is Jericho” podcast.

Chris Jericho asked if they are planning on doing new episodes of the show and Evan revealed that they have no intention of not doing the show. Jason added that they are focused on Tales from the Territories and don’t want Dark Side of the Ring to suffer if they try to do two shows at the same time.

Evan Husney: “Oh yeah, definitely, it’s really interesting because when we decided to do Tales from the Territories, like I said, it was in the making since 2019. We finally got the opportunity to do it and obviously, when Vice picked it up, it was like, ‘Ok, this is kind of going to occupy that space after Season 3, to focus on this to get it off the ground, kind of establish what it is, so it can live on its own eventually, we had no intention of stopping doing Dark Side.”

Jason Eisener: “We just needed to put the focus on this show, if we did both at the same time, one would probably suffer a little bit, because of it. But, definitely.”

Chris Jericho directly asked if Vice TV wants to do more episodes and Evan Husner confirmed that Dark Side of the Ring is here to stay.

Evan: “Yeah! Always, it’s their top show, there’s no reason to stop it. So, it’s funny, you know, growing up as a wrestling fan, reading the newsletters, it’s so funny when you’re the subject of speculation, ‘Oh, they’ve canceled the show and all this stuff.’ No, no, we’re just, you know, we’re just working on some other things.”

“It’s in talks right now, everybody is going to hear something real soon, we’re just kind of getting that machine going again, so, stay tuned. But yeah, definitely not going anywhere. For sure, it’s definitely here to stay.”

You can listen to the entire episode by clicking here.

Please credit Talk is Jericho and give a H/T to SEScoops if you use quotes from this article.