Ex-WWE Star Hospitalized in Puerto Rico

A former WWE star has reportedly been hospitalized in Puerto Rico.

IWA Puerto Rico announced on their Twitter page that ex-WWE star Savio Vega was rushed to the hospital on Saturday. The veteran is said to be in stable condition at the moment and is still undergoing various tests.

There’s no exact indication as to what Vega is being hospitalized for, but he appears to be conscious and alert in photos.

Savio Vega Hospitalized

Here’s the news from IWA Puerto Rico (translated):

“Yesterday, Saturday, Savio Vega had to be transferred to a hospital in an emergency. He is still under treatment. You need to rest to recover as soon as possible. He has his phone at hand to communicate only with his relatives.

“We request space. Thanks. In an update for our fans, Savio Vega is still in the hospital and undergoing a series of treatments. We wish him a speedy recovery. http://iwapuertorico.com.”

Ayer sábado Savio Vega tuvo que ser trasladado de emergencia a un hospital. Aún se encuentra bajo tratamiento.



Necesita descansar para lograr recuperar lo más pronto posible.



Tiene su teléfono a la mano para comunicarse solo con sus familiares. Solicitamos espacio. Gracias. pic.twitter.com/tLwxZlJjcA — IWA Puerto Rico ?? (@IWAPuertoRico) August 21, 2022

En una actualización para nuestra fanaticada, el Boricua Mayor Savio Vega continúa en el hospital y se encuentra bajo una serie de tratamientos. Le deseamos una pronta recuperación. https://t.co/D0wPEXtcWe pic.twitter.com/9tSGvvpV1r — IWA Puerto Rico ?? (@IWAPuertoRico) August 21, 2022

The 58-year-old Vega began his professional wrestling career back in 1987. He was with WWE from 1994 to 1999. Although he was a member of The Nation Of Domination during his run with WWE, he never was able to record a title victory with the promotion.

Since, Vega has competed all around the independent circuit, as well as a brief run with IMPACT Wrestling.