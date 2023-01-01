Ex-WWE Superstar Unsure if He Will Ever Wrestle Again

Fans of former WWE Superstar Biff Busick may have seen him in the ring as a professional wrestler for the last time.

Busick signed with WWE in September 2015 and was given the name Oney Lorcan.

Lorcan’s one title reign in WWE came as one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions (with Danny Burch) and he was granted his requested release on November 4, 2021.

Already Retired

After being released, Busick was brought back to WWE in October 2022 as a coach at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On Twitter, Busick reflected on 2022, saying he chose to step away from performing and spoke about the possibility that he has had his final match as a wrestler.

If that is the case, the former NXT Tag Team Champion thanked everyone who he has shared the ring with and thanked the fans for supporting him.

In 2022, I stepped away from performing in the ring. I'm not sure if I've had my last match, but if I have, I had a blast. Thank you to anyone I got to share a ring with. Thank you to all the fans. I'm really looking forward to working with @WWENXT in 2023. Happy New Year!!! — BIFF Busick (@_starDESTROYER) December 31, 2022

Biff’s tweet got responses of support from several names in the industry, including Flash Morgan Webster, AEW‘s Brody King, Andrew Everett, and Colin Delaney.

Busick Outside of WWE

Biff Busick may be back with WWE, but he has enjoyed a prosperous career outside of the McMahon-owned promotion.

In 2012, Busick would debut for Combat Zone Wrestling and is a former CZW World Heavyweight Champion.

Busick would debut for Evolve the following year, before making his name in Pro Wrestling Guerilla in 2015.

Titles Busick has held include the River City Wrestling Championship, the Top Rope Promotions Heavyweight Championship, as well as the TRP Interstate Championship.