“False Advertising!” – WWE Star Takes Shot at Braun Strowman Ahead of Crown Jewel

Omos demolished four enhancement talents tonight on WWE RAW in dominant fashion.

The Nigerian Giant is scheduled to battle Braun Strowman in a couple of weeks at WWE Crown Jewel. The Premium Live Event will air from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Braun recently returned to WWE after being released by the company last year. He briefly spent some time in EC3’s Control Your Narrative promotion before re-signing with the company following Triple H‘s rise in power. Strowman refers to himself as The Monster of All Monsters but is visibly several inches shorter than Omos.

MVP Mocks Braun Strowman

Ahead of their matchup at Crown Jewel, WWE’s official Twitter account sent out an advertisement for the matchup between Braun Strowman and Omos at the Premium Live Event.

MVP is currently the manager of Omos and continues to hype the Nigerian Giant as a challenge that Braun Strowman has never dealt with before.

The 48-year-old took to Twitter and mocked Braun Strowman ahead of the Premium Live Event. MVP noted that the image has Strowman and Omos as the same height when Braun is clearly shorter.

This is FALSE ADVERTISING!!! Braun is MUCH shorter! https://t.co/bKUVC8ROC7 — MVP (@The305MVP) October 25, 2022

The Monster of All Monsters and The Nigerian Giant have been battling at WWE Live Events ahead of the big match on November 5th at Crown Jewel. A fan uploaded a confrontation between the two superstars at a house show on October 22nd and the video has already accumulated over 1.2 million views.

Omos and MVP attacked R-Truth after their match and Strowman made the save. Braun confronted the Nigerian Giant and knocked him out of the ring with a thunderous Clothesline. You can check out the full confrontation in the video below.