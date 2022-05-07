Young Fan Jumps Barricade To Get Photo With Cody Rhodes After WWE SmackDown

A young fan jumped the barricade this week in the hopes of getting a photo with Cody Rhodes after WWE SmackDown went off the air.

After last night’s episode, Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in a dark main event ahead of their match this Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash.

In a clip shared online, Rhodes can be seen taking a selfie with fans at ringside when he is approached by a child.

Cody speaks to the fan, who points at where he was sitting, while security gently leads the kid back to his seat.

Responding to the video in a tweet, Cody said that he was “popped” to see the young fan ask for a photo, and said that he did take a picture with him later in the night.

This popped me. He ended up getting the pic ? ?



Good kiddo — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 7, 2022

Jumping The Barricade

Fans jumping the barricade is a staple of professional wrestling but almost never goes well for anyone involved.

Last November, a fan jumped the barricade to attack Seth Rollins, believing the former Universal Champion had conned him out of gift cards.

Instead, it was a scammer posing as Rollins on social media, who had tricked 24-year-old Elisah Spencer out of gift cards and his money.

In 2019, Zachary Madsen jumped the barricade during the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to attack Bret Hart, saying that it “felt like it was the right moment,” during a court appearance. The man ended up being dropped by a punch courtesy of Cash Wheeler.

Fans caught jumping the barricade are usually kicked out of the venue and banned from future WWE events, but the company made an obvious exception this week.