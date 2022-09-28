Fandango Teasing TV Return In ‘Next Couple Weeks’

Former WWE star Fandango, who now goes by the name Dirty Dango is teasing a return to television very soon.

The 39-year-old recently appeared on Café De René with Rene Dupree. Among other things, he was asked about his future schedule.

Replying to it, Fandango teased a Television return very soon. He claimed that he will be starting with a company in the next couple of weeks:

“I’m starting with a company soon, I think in the next couple weeks that I can’t really talk about, but it should be on TV. I mean it will be on TV,” – Fandango

Fandango was part of the WWE roster from 2006 to 2021. He spent a long time in various development territories including a couple years in NXT.

He made his main roster debut as a ballroom dancer back in March 2013. Dango would go on to defeat Chris Jericho in his debut match at WrestleMania 29.

However, the character didn’t go anywhere from there. He coasted around the WWE roster for the next few years before getting paired with Tyler Breeze.

The team of Fandango and Tyler Breeze received praise from fans for their character work. They even won the NXT tag team titles. Both the stars were released from their contract in June 2021.