Fantasy Booking Cody Rhodes’ Road to the WWE Championship

When Cody Rhodes cut his first promo back in WWE since his return, he established a mission statement of winning the title his father never had the chance to—the WWE Championship. Based on the way he was booked to sweep a three-match series with Seth Rollins, it would appear he was on track for just that accomplishment.

While his injury to his pectoral muscle may have seemed to derail that momentum the fact that he still won his last match before stepping away inside Hell in a Cell, and delivered such a well-received, gritty performance in the process suggest he may well pick up where he left off and still be on track to wind up WWE Champion. But what will that road look like?

Cody Wins The Royal Rumble As a Surprise Entrant

WWE Royal Rumble

For the last three decades, there’s been no better established traditional journey to the WWE Championship than winning the Royal Rumble and going on to challenge for the title at WrestleMania. Early reports suggest Cody Rhodes will miss six-to-twelve months for this injury. If he can return on the early end of that range, he would fit the mold of electrifying surprise entrants to the Royal Rumble and would make a lot of sense as a choice to win it all.

Of course, that opens the question of whom Rhodes would challenge at WrestleMania. It would not make sense for him to go toe to toe with Roman Reigns there, assuming the rumored plans are true for Reigns to face The Rock in LA.

Additionally, Reigns is about the only WWE roster member who still feels off limits for The American Nightmare to defeat. Seth Rollins could, however, be in play.

Cody Helps Seth Rollins Win the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble

It’s not unheard of for a world title match to go on after the Royal Rumble at the annual PPV, or with two Rumble matches in the mix, the men’s could go on early while the women’s version closes the show. Whatever the mechanics may be, Cody Rhodes could win the Royal Rumble, then have an active role in Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship later in the show.

Rollins is an established enough top tier star for WWE that he’ll never not make sense in a world title picture. Moreover, given the fact he technically beat Reigns at Royal Rumble 2022, there’s some poeticism to him getting his rematch at Royal Rumble 2023. With only the WWE Championship on the line, Rhodes could be the difference maker in helping Rollins win this match and title.

That finish would protect Reigns, and he might even be confronted by a returning Rock after the match, to offer a reason for him not to immediately seek revenge on Rhodes. Meanwhile it would make some sense to put the WWE title on Rollins, whom Rhodes has unfinished business with after The Messiah attacked him during his last appearance on Raw.

Cody Beats Seth Rollins At WrestleMania

(WWE)

While there’s a large portion of the WWE audience that’s ready to move on from Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins, their story really does feel incomplete given the way Rollins attacked an already injured American Nightmare. Rhodes vs. Rollins one more time at WrestleMania can pay off that storyline, give Rhodes a champion to beat who’s not Roman Reigns, and, importantly, would all but guarantee another excellent match. It might even feel somewhat fresh again after ten months of the two not working matches together.

With Rhodes going 4-0 against Rollins, the story could truly be finished between these two, and bring The American Nightmare’s comeback journey full circle with another huge WrestleMania victory.

Cody Rhodes Vs. Roman Reigns

(WWE)

If The Rock vs. Roman Reigns does happen at WrestleMania 39, it’s not clear who would emerge victorious. On one hand, The Rock is a wrestling legend and legit A-list celebrity whom fans would buy beating Reigns. On the other hand, it seems unlikely Rock will stick around WWE to defend a title or work many more matches at all after this one. Also, Reigns beating Rock may be a proper capstone to his dominant run.

Cody Rhodes would remain one of the few top talents Reigns hadn’t defeated, and with the story of him costing The Tribal Chief the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble—not to mention winning the title himself afterward—it would only be natural for the two to clash after WrestleMania, maybe saving the dream match for SummerSlam.

It’s too soon to say which of the two would make sense as the winner, but it’s a natural destination for both to head to, after The American Nightmare realizes his destiny as WWE Champion.

Time will tell how things play out, with injuries, fan reactions, a Money in the Bank briefcase, and other wrestlers surging with momentum all in play to alter the future of WWE. Nonetheless, the story of Cody Rhodes vs. WWE Champion Seth Rollins (and by extension Roman Reigns) can begin at the 2023 Royal Rumble.