Female Bodybuilder Offered WWE Contract

WWE is holding talent tryouts at the Performance Center this week in Orlando, Florida, as the company looks to sign new talent and hopes to find its next breakout star.

The company also held a two-day tryout in Tampa, Florida, recently. The company has a new recruitment strategy to find talent as they scout former college athletes and established independent wrestlers.

Among those in attendance was Melanie Brzezenski, a bodybuilder from the University of Tampa, and former USF football player Darrien Grant.

Preparation

December 1, 2022, Bradenton, Florida, USA: Melanie Brzezinski, of Tampa, performs her group promo for judges during a WWE tryout event at the IMG Academy East Campus on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Bradenton. Bradenton USA – ZUMAs70_ 0195985803st Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

“I got a personal trainer back in July, and I said to him that I have one goal and one goal only,” Brzezenski told ABC Action News. “That is to get into the WWE.”

Brzezenski, who goes by “Rosie Ray,’’ applied six times to qualify for a tryout. She was offered a WWE developmental contract after trying out.

Former WWE Champion Big E helped evaluate the talent as he is still recovering from suffering a broken neck earlier this year.

“We’re putting them through the paces of rolling in the ring, hitting the ropes, doing the bumps, and see how they react, seeing how they learn day-to-day,” he said. “But also, we’re seeing them on the microphone, seeing how their promos are. That’s a huge part of it. That’s what we do is having these larger-than-life characters.”

Former AEW/Impact star Kylie Rae and former MLW talent K.C. Navarro are taking part in the tryout this week in Orlando, Florida.