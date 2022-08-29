Finn Balor Reveals His Ultimate Cheat Meal

Finn Balor says he craves a mega “cheat meal” powered by McDonald’s once a week.

Balor known for having one of the best physiques in wrestling. However, looks can be deceiving. In previous eras, we’ve seen men with eye-popping physiques who were anything but healthy. Balor says the older he gets, the better he feels.

At 41 years old, he’s never felt better. He’s not sure if that’s because he’s getting better in the ring and learning to work a safer style, or if he’s getting smarter with his training. Back when he was 31, he was wrestling in Japan, which was a much more physical style and may be a factor.

He also credits sleep as the key to feeling good. His worst day of the week is Tuesdays, because he’s traveling late after Raw and doesn’t get the sleep he needs.

Finn Balor’s Ultimate Cheat Meal

Finn Balor considers himself “super OCD” with his diet and it shows. However, he does allow himself a break once a week.

Balor used to never cheat on his diet, but eventually convinced himself that he needs to treat himself once a week. Now, he goes big on cheat days. So big that his wife jokingly telling him to reign it in.

“I’ve got super OCD with everything, including my eating, but now, Tuesdays, I’m just craving McDonald’s. I’ll get home on Tuesdays, it will be 10pm and I’ll be moping around the house. I’ll Uber Eats two double cheeseburgers, a McFlurry, a sundae, large fries and large coke. Now it’s to the point where [my wife is] telling me, ‘We can’t have that today.’ But I will keep everything in line the rest of the week, so it’s just the one cheat meal.” – Finn Balor

Balor said he loves ice cream so much, he can’t decide whether to order the McFlurry or an ice cream sundae from McDonald’s, so he orders both. His wife taught him to dip french fries into ice cream and “Man, it is just delightful.”

Listen to Finn Balor’s appearance on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin: