Finn Balor Thinks it’s Time to Address ‘Unspoken Rivalry’ With Top WWE Star

Finn Balor believes that his and AJ Styles’ unspoken competitive rivalry needs addressing in the ring on WWE programming.

Their pre-WWE careers have some similarities as both stars arrived in WWE with over a decade of experience under their belts in the business and after stints as the leader of the Bullet Club faction in NJPW.

They’ve only faced off in singles action once on WWE TV, which came in 2017 at the TLC pay-per-view event. Balor was victorious in this bout. Styles had accepted with less than two days’ notice after Balor’s original opponent Bray Wyatt was medically unable to compete.

Finn Balor on Potential AJ Styles Feud

While speaking with the New York Post, Balor noted that he feels there’s potential for a big rivalry with his and Styles’ pasts.

“I feel like for 20-plus years, myself and AJ.’s careers ran side by side and never really overlapped with each other. The one match we did have (at TLC 2017) was by pure happenstance. I was scheduled to wrestle Bray Wyatt, but I think Bray came down with an illness and was pulled by WWE medical from the event and then we had the match with AJ.

“That’s really the only interaction we’ve had up until very recently. I feel like me and AJ. have a big story to tell and a lot to prove to each other as well. I feel like we have an unspoken competitive rivalry, and I feel like that need to be addressed in the ring. I respect everything that AJ.’s done in his career. I’m very excited that the opportunity of the next couple months could lead us to that singles match with AJ.”

As previously reported, Balor is set to receive a major push under the Triple H regime. At last Saturday’s Extreme Rules, he beat Edge in an I Quit Match.