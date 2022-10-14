Finn Balor Thinks Top AEW Star is a “Treasure of This Industry”

WWE star Finn Balor has given high praise to Chris Jericho.

After signing with WWE in 2014, Balor has crossed paths with a who’s who of the industry’s best wrestlers, such as John Cena, Roman Reigns, and even several wrestlers who are AEW stars. Chris Jericho received high praise from the former WWE Universal Champion.

Finn Balor Praises Chris Jericho

While speaking with Josh Martinez of the Superstar Crossover podcast, Balor discussed Jericho’s legacy in the pro wrestling business after a pre-recorded prompt from the current ROH World Heavyweight Champion.

“Chris Jericho is not only an AEW legend, not only a WWE legend, or a Japanese wrestling legend. He’s a legend of this business. He’s an incredible performer. He’s been able to adapt and change his character to suit multiple generations, and I feel like he is a treasure of this industry.”

Balor and Jericho previously faced each other in WWE and share a similar pro wrestling journey with experience working in Japan.

Jericho recently successfully retained the title against Bryan Danielson on the October 12 edition of AEW Dynamite. On the flip side, Balor is coming off a win over Edge in an I Quit Match at Extreme Rules on October 8.

Transcription via Fightful