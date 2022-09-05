First Bobby Fish Appearance Announced Following AEW Departure

Bobby Fish is making his first appearance following his departure from AEW.

The Undisputed Elite member will be competing at Black Label Pro’s Turbo Graps event from Crown Point Indiana on September 24th, where he will taking on the super talented Kevin Blackwood. Black Label is holding a tournament at that same show but Fish’s match will be unrelated to that.

?TURBO GRAPS 24?



Non-Tournament Action!



Kevin Blackwood takes on the debuting Bobby Fish!



September 24, 2022

7:30 PM

RDS Gym

Crown Point, IN.



Tickets: https://t.co/VOehgyG4Ap pic.twitter.com/Up1AHlOQe1 — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) August 31, 2022

Fish’s AEW contract quietly expired on Wednesday August 31st. His final television appearance was the August 3rd Dynamite, where he, Kyle O’Reilly, and Adam Cole turned on the Young Bucks. Prior to that Fish was sidelined with an injury.

During his time with the promotion Fish had marquee matchups with CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, challenged unsuccessfully for the TNT championship, as well as unsuccessfully challenging for the AEW tag team championships with Kyle O’Reilly. He is currently still a free agent in the competitive wrestling market.