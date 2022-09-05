Monday, September 5, 2022
HomeNewsAEW News

First Bobby Fish Appearance Announced Following AEW Departure

By Joey G
Bobby Fish AEW
Bobby Fish (Photo: Scott Lesh)
Latest Wrestling News

Bobby Fish is making his first appearance following his departure from AEW.

The Undisputed Elite member will be competing at Black Label Pro’s Turbo Graps event from Crown Point Indiana on September 24th, where he will taking on the super talented Kevin Blackwood. Black Label is holding a tournament at that same show but Fish’s match will be unrelated to that.

Fish’s AEW contract quietly expired on Wednesday August 31st. His final television appearance was the August 3rd Dynamite, where he, Kyle O’Reilly, and Adam Cole turned on the Young Bucks. Prior to that Fish was sidelined with an injury.

During his time with the promotion Fish had marquee matchups with CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, challenged unsuccessfully for the TNT championship, as well as unsuccessfully challenging for the AEW tag team championships with Kyle O’Reilly. He is currently still a free agent in the competitive wrestling market.

Follow SEScoops
63,733FansLike
1,233FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
14,662FollowersFollow
4,450SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.

Quick Links: WWE Roster / AEW Roster / Injury Tracker / Wrestling Free Agents / Upcoming Events