First Look at IWGP Women’s Championship Belt

NJPW and Stardom will be introducing the IWGP Women’s Championship belt. The inaugural champion will be crowned via a tournament.

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that the tournament will begin with the first quarterfinal matches at Royal Quest II night two in London, England on October 2. It will continue with the quarterfinals at Stardom’s October 22 event while the semifinals will take place on a Stardom card in Tachikawa on October 23.

The tournament will conclude with the finals at Stardom and New Japan’s Historic X-over joint show on November 20 in Ariake. The first title defense will take place at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.

First Look

Courtesy of Tokyo Sports, you can see a photo of the championship belt below:

The two companies have confirmed that the title will be defended in Japan and also in the US on New Japan Pro Wrestling events. It’s slated to be the primary title for NJPW, with Stardom’s main titles remaining the World of Stardom Championship (red belt) and the Wonder of Stardom Championship (white belt).

Stardom wrestlers will begin to be featured on NJPW shows in the United States.